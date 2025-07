Επίθεση του Ισραηλινού στρατού στο Handala - Κατέλαβε το πλοίο, απήγαγε τους ακτιβιστές

SOS! The crew on 'Handala' have been kidnapped by Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF)



Jacob Berger is a citizen of the U.S.

Tag the U.S. Department of State NOW:

X: @StateDept and @SecRubio

FB: @U.S. Department of State

Instagram: @statedept @secrubio pic.twitter.com/Cvkgjjm1Ej